The Wizard of OZ comes to Nicosia

The Wizard of Oz, an all-time favourite, is to be staged by the Y.D.A. Youth Dramatics Arts Experience at the Latsia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia on December 19 and 20.

Join Dorothy and all her friends for this enchanting, epic production based on the 1939 film. There will be special guest appearances on the VIP night, Thursday 20 performance, including West End Stars performing directly from London.

Following the huge success of Y.D.A Youth Dramatic Arts Experience in 2017, the Wizard of Oz promises to have you dancing all the way down the yellow brick road with Dorothy and the Munchkins to the Emerald Green City.

When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz.

They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard. En route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.

Performances start at 19.30.

Book your tickets: https://www.soldoutticketbox.com/the-wizard-of-oz-2018/?lang=el