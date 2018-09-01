Ten immigrants picked up in Akamas

Ten immigrants of Arab origin, nine men and one woman, were on Saturday morning picked up by police after they were found wandering on a rural road near Aphrodite’s Baths in the Akamas.
They were taken to Polis Chrysochous police station to determine their identity. They are understood to have reached the Akamas by boat. Civil Defence and Social Services have been notified.
Another six immigrants, four men, a teenage boy and a teenage girl, were picked up in the Paphos district a few days ago and taken to the Kokkinotrimithia temporary housing centre.
