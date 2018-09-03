Temps set to edge below 40 C on Tuesday

Temperatures inland will be drop below 40 C inland on Tuesday, but only just.

According to the met office, Tuesday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 39 C inland, 34 C on the south and east coasts, 31 C on the remaining coasts and 30 C in the mountains.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday there will be increased cloud cover at intervals that may lead to isolated showers. There will be low cloud and light fog at night.

Temperatures will edge down gradually over the next few days to average for the time of year on Friday.

On Monday, temperatures at 3 pm were 41 C in Nicosia, 36 C in Larnaca, 35 C in Limassol, 34 C in Paralimni, 33 C in Polis and 32C in Paphos and in the mountains. Humidity levels ranged from 16% in Nicosia to 80% in Paphos.

