A sunny and hot weekend is in store, with temperatures set to rise to above the average for the time of year.

According to the Met Office, the weather on Friday will be mainly fine with temperatures reaching 39 C inland, 31 C on the west coast, 33 C on remaining coasts and 27 C in the mountains.

The weekend and Monday will remain mainly fair, it said.

Temperatures will rise gradually to above average for the time of year.