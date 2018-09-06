Temperatures to edge down further on Thursday

Temperatures will ease further on Thursday, reaching a maximum of 35 C inland, 30 C on the west coast, 32 C on the other coasts and 27 C in the mountains.

The weather will be mainly fine, but partly cloudy at intervals in the west. The afternoon will see localised clouds elsewhere, the met office added.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see periods of fine weather and patchy clouds. Clouds that develop at noon and in the afternoon are expected to lead to localised rain or storms, mainly in the mountains and inland. There is also a possibility of hail.

Temperatures will edge down on Friday to average for the time of year, remaining essentially unchanged over the weekend.

Temperatures on Wednesday were 38 C in Nicosia, 31 C in the mountains and between 32 C and 33 C on the coasts.

Humidity ranged from 31% in Nicosia to 67% in Paphos.