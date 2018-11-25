Menu
Local

Teenage girl in hospital with burns after trying to light fire

November 25, 2018 at 5:36pm
Edited by

A teenage girl is being transferred to Nicosia Hospital with second and third degree burns  to the face and hand sustained when she tried to light the fire in the family living room in Paphos.

The incident occurred  at around 4 pm.  According to preliminary police and fire service findings, a fire broke out when the girl tried to start a fire in the fire place in the living room.

She was taken to Paphos Hospital for first aid treatment and doctors there decided she should be transferred to Nicosia. Her condition is described as stable.

A fire engine was sent to the scene to extinguish the fire. Reports said the house sustained considerable damage.

You May Also Like

Local
November 25, 2018

Police ‘free hands’ safety campaign

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 25, 2018

Anastasiades – Tsipras discuss Cyprus issue in Brussels

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 25, 2018

Spokesman: Brexit deal not a landmark to be happy about

Bouli Hadjioannou