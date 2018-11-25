Teenage girl in hospital with burns after trying to light fire

A teenage girl is being transferred to Nicosia Hospital with second and third degree burns to the face and hand sustained when she tried to light the fire in the family living room in Paphos.
The incident occurred at around 4 pm. According to preliminary police and fire service findings, a fire broke out when the girl tried to start a fire in the fire place in the living room.
She was taken to Paphos Hospital for first aid treatment and doctors there decided she should be transferred to Nicosia. Her condition is described as stable.
A fire engine was sent to the scene to extinguish the fire. Reports said the house sustained considerable damage.