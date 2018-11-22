Menu
Technical Chamber: restore protection zones near Kouris Dam

November 22, 2018 at 3:06pm
Saying it is essential to protect the quality of water at Kouris Dam, the Technical Chamber has asked the Interior and Agriculture Ministries to revoke a decision allowing residential construction in the vicinity.

In 2008, the government revised the town planning zones and declared what was until then a protected area into a residential area.

“This scandalous decision was taken despite the opinion to the contrary of the Water Development Board, and despite the fact that the demographic and town planning situation in an area of special ecological importance, did not justify such a move,” it said.

If the planning change is not revoked, irrespective of the preventative measures taken, human pollution can not be eliminated and rainfall will carry the surface runoff with other pollutants from the road, the houses, the drains that will flood, directly into the dam, the Technical Chamber added.

