Teachers unions to meet as impasse continues

Teachers’ trade unions will meet today — one days before the start of classes — to finalise their reply to the latest government proposal to end the impasse over staffing changes.
According to the Cyprus News Agency, all indications are that the three unions — OELMEK (secondary school teachers), OELTEK (technical schools) and POED (primary schools) are not satisfied with the latest offer.
“The government’s proposal before us cannot be accepted because issues of principle continue to be violated,” POED general secretary Charis Charalambous wrote on his Facebook page last night.
OLTEK has also said the proposal was not acceptable and added that it would suggest to the other union that they submit a counter proposal.
OELMEK had rejected the proposal on Friday and called for more consultations.
Teachers had lifted some of the measures as consultations continued with the government earlier this week and had stressed that strike action would be a last resort.
In the wake of the consultations, the start of classes at secondary school classes was postponed from Friday to Monday.
Primary school children are also due to return to school on Monday.