Teachers to hold protest; vote on possible strike

Teachers will hold a protest outside the Presidential Palace on Tuesday but say they are not closing the door to future talks with the government over proposed staffing changes.

At a press conference on Monday, the three teachers’ unions — OELMEK (secondary schools), POED (primary schools) and OLTEK (technical schools) said Tuesday’s demonstration aimed to protest the abolition of institutional dialogue and to defend the quality of public schools and respect for teachers.

The unions are appealing to all teachers as well as the public at large to participate.

The teachers said they will go back to school as always when they reopen on September 3. OELMEK chairman Yiannos Sokratous told Active radio on Monday that there will be a vote at the schools on September 5 to decide whether to strike.

The government again on Monday urged the teachers to enter into a dialogue to resolve the dispute.