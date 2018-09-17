Syllouris discusses Cyprus issue and bilateral relations with Conservative MPs

The Cyprus issue and bilateral relations between Cyprus and the UK were discussed during a meeting in Nicosia between President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris and a delegation of the Conservatives’ Friends of Cyprus Group.

The delegation is comprised by MPs Matthew Offord (head), Sir Graham Brady, Paul Scully, Martin Vickers and Sheryll Murray, accompanied by former MP David Burrowes, former Mayor of London Sir Michael Bear and Chairman Jason Charalambous and members of the Group’s Executive Committee Maria Zavrou, André Christodoulou, Stella Dinenis, Doros Partasides, Tony Yerolemou and Antonis Savvides, as well as parliamentary associates.

According to a press release, they exchanged views on the course of bilateral relations, especially after Brexit and noted that relations between the two countries will remain friendly and efforts will make efforts to strengthen them. Syllouris also pointed out the possibilities offered by utilising ties with the Commonwealth.

Furthermore, Syllouris referred to the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, stressing the Greek Cypriot side’s insistence on finding a solution through talks.

He pointed out Turkey’s aggressive stance, especially regarding the exploitation of resources in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.