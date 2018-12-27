Suspects in child abandonment case to face trial

Two women who are suspects in a child abandonment case will face trial in court on January 25, philenews reported.
The women, aged 34 and 37, were arrested on Wednesday after a 13 year old boy called called police to say that his mother had left him alone at home to look after his 10 year old brother and their six year old friend.
Police who went to their home found the three children alone.
Limassol District Court issued a decree for the women to hand in their travel documents. They also have to report at a police station at regular intervals.
The children are in the care of the welfare services.
