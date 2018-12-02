Suspect wanted in connection to attempted murder (photo)

Police are looking for 40-year-old Iosif Iosif (Sifis) from Nicosia as part of their investigation into conspiracy to commit felony, attempted murder and illegal possession of narcotic substances.

The offences were committed during the month of November 2018.

According to philenews sources, Sifis is wanted in connection to the attempted murder of Nikos Rothotheou and the drug-related case for which Alxis Mavromichalis was arrested during the early hours of Sunday.

Anyone privy to information that may lead to the suspect’s identification and arrest is asked to contact the Nicosia Criminal Investigation Department at 2280222225-805060 or contact the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen Communication Line at 1460.