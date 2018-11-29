Menu
Suspect in Oikos murder referred to trial

November 29, 2018 at 11:46am
A 40 year old man from Georgia has been referred to stand trial at the Nicosia Criminal Court on December 20  for the murder of 56 year Yiannoula Hadjiyianni in Oikos Marathassa on November 12.

The suspect, who faces charges of premeditated murder will remain in custody until then.

He was arrested a few hours after the murder. Police have told the court that he has confessed to stabbing Hadjiyianni to death and robbing her after he hitched a ride in her car.

They said the suspect had handed over the blood stained clothes he was wearing, which he had thrown away.

The victim was stabbed 16 times. The fatal blow was to the heart, the post-mortem showed.

