Supreme Court suspends jail sentence of driver in road fatality

The Supreme Court has suspended a jail sentence handed out to a 17 year old for causing a road fatality arguing that there had been a significant change in his personal circumstances in the period between the day of the accident to the passing of sentence.

The 17 year old had appealed his one year jail sentence imposed by Nicosia District Court after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of a motorcyclist through reckless actions.

The road fatality occurred in Kaimakli on March 30, 2015. The 17 year old did not have a driver’s licence or insurance. He and his passenger abandoned the scene of the accident on foot and when police arrived the father said he had been driving. Police soon after determined that this was not the case.

The young man pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to one year in jail. He appealed arguing that the jail term should be suspended. and the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the appeal and noted that he had already served part of his sentence.