Study unveiled to protect seals at Peyia sea caves

A government-commissioned study on the impact of human activity on the endangered monk seal in the Peyia Sea Caves area has recommended the creation of a total protection zone for breeding areas at sea and on land.

The study was drafted by Greek expert Dr Panos Dendrinos and presented to the Environment Service of the Agriculture Ministry on Thursday.

It follows a public uproar over a housing development close to the caves which is a breeding area for the critically endangered Mediterranean monk seal — the total population of which is estimated at only 700.

An official announcement from the Agriculture Ministry said the study was deemed necessary because of tourist and housing development in the area of the Peyia Sea Caves — which it said constitute an important site for the reproduction and rest of the Mediterranean seal.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis assured that the proposals submitted by the expert will be studied and adopted by the government.