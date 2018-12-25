Storms and snow in the mountains, weather to clear on Friday

Rain and thunderstorms are expected over the next couple of days, with temperatures set to rise on Friday.

Tuesday afternoon will be mainly cloudy and there may be isolated showers, mainly in the west, the north and in the mountains.

Tonight will be manly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms expected. Sleet or snow is possible in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will be 8 C inland, around 12 C on the coast and 3C in the mountains where there may be frost.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow or sleet is possible in the mountains.

Temperatures will be 17 C inland, 18 C on the coasts and 7 C in the mountains.

Thursday will start off cloudy and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, with snow expected in the mountains. The weather will improve gradually as from the afternoon but temperatures will drop to below average for the time of year.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine and temperatures will edge up to close to average for the time of year.