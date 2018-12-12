State to decide on handling of 13 year old suspected of killing sister

State authorities will have to decide on how to handle the case of a 13 year old boy suspected of killing his sister on November 6 in Larnaca.

There is no legal precedent for the case, as this is the first time in Cyprus that a person under 14 years of age is suspected of such a serious crime.

The boy cannot be criminally prosecuted for murder as he is a minor. He is currently hospitalised in Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital.

According to philenews, in about a month’s time, the Attorney General along with the Welfare Services and the Ministry of Education will have to decide whether to place him under state custody or in a juvenile reform programme.

Sources told philenews that the boy must continue going to school, while being monitored by counsellors. However, police disagree, saying that he cannot return to same environment.

The Ministry of Justice has prepared a bill regarding the handling of future similar cases, according to which, minors who commit serious crimes will be transferred to a juvenile rehabilitation centre.

The boy is suspected of stabbing his 9 year old sister to death during an argument while they were both alone at home.

Read more: