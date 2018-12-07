State Department says Zakharova’s comments on US military buildup in Cyprus “absurd”

The State Department says the comments on Cyprus, made by the Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova are “absurd.”
In reply to a question, a State Department spokesperson said that “in November the United States and Cyprus signed a non-binding statement of intent expressing both countries’ desire to explore opportunities to deepen bilateral security cooperation on a wide range of issues including counter-terrorism, disaster response, cyber-security, and anti-money laundering.”
“The Russian portrayal of this signing as plans for a “military buildup” is characteristically absurd,” the Spokesperson added.
Last Wednesday, TASS reported that Zakharova told journalists that Moscow will have to take response measures in case of a military buildup by the US in Cyprus.
(Cyprus News Agency)
