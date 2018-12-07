Menu
State Department says Zakharova’s comments on US military buildup in Cyprus “absurd”

December 7, 2018 at 10:17am
The State Department says the comments on Cyprus, made by the Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova are “absurd.”

In reply to a question, a State Department spokesperson said that “in November the United States and Cyprus signed a non-binding statement of intent expressing both countries’ desire to explore opportunities to deepen bilateral security cooperation on a wide range of issues including counter-terrorism, disaster response, cyber-security, and anti-money laundering.”

“The Russian portrayal of this signing as plans for a “military buildup” is characteristically absurd,” the Spokesperson added.

Last Wednesday, TASS reported that Zakharova told journalists that Moscow will have to take response measures in case of a military buildup by the US in Cyprus.

(Cyprus News Agency)

