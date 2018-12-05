Spokesman: Cyprus offers facilities for humanitarian ops; does not aim at militarisation

Cyprus offers facilities for humanitarian operations and does not and has never sought the militarisation of the island, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Wednesday.

His comments followed a report by Tass news agency which quoted Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that Moscow will respond in case of a military build-up by the US in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, citing informed sources, the Cyprus News Agency said that there had been communication between Nicosia and Moscow on the issue today.

“As regards today’s report of Tass news agency we would like to clarify that it has never been our aim nor do we now seek the militarisation of Cyprus,” Prodromou said in a written statement.

He said that capitalising on it its geographic position, the Republic of Cyprus offers facilities for humanitarian operations and this only in the case when countries submit a relevant request or have a memorandum of understanding on the issue with the Republic of Cyprus.

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides had given an indicative example in statements at the House of Representatives recently. Christodoulides had said that in 2017 Cyprus had offered facilities at airports in 672 cases and docking facilities at the ports in another 225 cases.

So far this year and up to October 29, facilities have been offered at the airports for 212 cases and at the ports for 207.

