Special Forces swim for ‘Our Little Heroes’ (pics)

The Navy’s Special Forces took part in a charity event in Limassol on Saturday morning raising money for children with cancer. Soldiers, police officers, politicians and celebrities attended the event.
Among them parliamentary spokesman Loukas Fourlas, the parliament’s chairman Dimitris Sylouris, Police Chief Zacharias Chrysostomou, the Mayor of Nicosia Constantinos Yiorkadjis, Defense Minister Savvas Angelides, last year’s ‘Survivor’ winner Yiorgos Angelopoulos and other officials.
The event began at ‘Akti Olympion’ and ended at the Old Port. Along the road, many people walked to support the children with cancer.