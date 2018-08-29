Sorry state of detention area at Larnaca airport captured on video

A video posted on the internet has captured unacceptable, unhygienic conditions at the temporary detention area at Larnaca Airport.
The short video, posted by a Russian woman, shows a clogged sink, an over-flowing rubbish bin and a dirty shower.
Also captured on camera are thrown out food, clothes and socks on the floor as well as cigarette butts. Smoking is prohibited in the airport building.
The temporary detention area — where individuals denied entry to the Republic of Cyprus are held until they are sent back to their last point of dperture — is under the responsibility of the police.