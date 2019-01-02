Snow and fog in Troodos, hail in Platres

Philenews reports heavy fog, hail in Platres and snowfall in Troodos on Wednesday morning.
According to police, all roads to Olympus peak and Troodos square, as well as all roads from Platres to Troodos are open only for vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive and/or anti-skid chains.
Pedoulas-Prodromos road is slippery due to rainfall.
The accumulation of snow is 15 cm in Troodos square and 25 cm on Olympus peak.
Landslides have been reported on Machairas-Lazanias and Machairas-Kionia roads.
Water has collected on the road surface on Nicosia-Larnaca and Limassol-Nicosia highways. Visibility is low on Nicosia-Larnaca highway, police reports.
Police are urging drivers to drive at low speed, with their headlights on and to keep a safe distance from other cars.