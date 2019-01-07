Snow and fog in Troodos, police warn

More snow is falling in the Troodos, Kyperounta and Platania area and visibility is low because of fog, police warned on Monday afternoon.

In a new update on the road network, police said the Prodromos -Troodos road is closed to all vehicles.

The following roads are open only to cars with four wheel drive or which are equipped with snow chains:

Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos, Chandria-Troodos-Karvounas and Ayios Theodoros-Papoutsia, Pedoula-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemithou, Prodromos-Trooditissa-Platres and Pedoulas-Kykkos, Platania-Karvounas .

The following roads are slippery because of ice:

Pedoulas-Moutoullas and Pedoulas-Lemythou.

In the Paphos district the Amargeti-Kelekedara-Nata road is closed because of flooding of the Ziripilli river and the Galataria-Salamiou road closed because of flooding of the Xeros river. Tselefos bridge is closed for the sixth consecutive day.

Moreover, because of heavy rain a section of the main Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road, some 2 km outside Stroumbi towards Yiolou has receded. The section has been signposted.

Police said that the road network is dangerous because of rain or ice in many areas and drivers are urged to be particularly careful.

Drivers are being cautioned to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Up to date information on the state of the roads is available on the police app and website www.cypruspolicenews.com.



