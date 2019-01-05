Update: Slippery roads in mountains, fog in Troodos as rain set to continue

Police on Saturday urged drivers to be careful, particularly in the Troodos area where there is thick fog and increased traffic.

The road from Troodos Square to Mount Olympus is closed because of snowfall and drivers are urged to avoid this route.

The Prodromos-Troodos road is open only to vehicles with four wheel drive or which are equipped with snow chains.

Visibility in the Troodos area is limited because of thick fog.

Earlier on Saturday police warned that the Pedoulas -Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria and the Kakopetria -Karvounas roads are slippery because of rain.

In the Paphos district, the Kelokedara-Nata road is closed because of flooding of the river Ziribilis while flooding of the Xeros river has closed the Galataria -Salamiou road. Tselefos bridge remains closed for the fourth day.

There have been rock falls and mudslides on the Nata-Episkopi road and on the main Pentalia road towards the Panayia tou Sinti monastery.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Information on the state of the roads is available on the police app and on their web page www.cypruspolicenews.com.

Weather forecast until Tuesday

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly in the west. Snow or sleet is expected in the mountains. Temperatures will be 16 C inland, 17 C on the coasts and 4 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly on the coasts. Temperatures will fall to 5 C inland, 8 C on the coasts and -1 in the mountains where there will be frost.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, with snow or sleet in the mountains.

An improvement is expected as from the afternoon. Temperatures will fall to below average for the time of year.

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms and snow or sleet in the mountains. Temperatures will remain below average for the time of year.