A six year old girl is in hospital in Paphos after she was hit by a moped.

Police said that the accident occurred around 10.45 am when, under conditions which are being investigated, a moped driven by a 24 year old in Kato Paphos hit the child as she was crossing the road with her mother.

The child was taken to hospital by ambulance where doctors said she had suffered head injuries. Her condition is described as out of danger.

The 24 year old tested negative for alcohol.