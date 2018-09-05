Six year old critical after apparently ingesting pesticide

The boy, who is from Romania and lives in Paphos with his family, was taken by private ambulance to the accident and emergency unit of Paphos Hospital in a comatose condition.

Because of his critical condition, it was decided to transfer him to Makarios Hospital.

According to initial police investigations and based on what his parents said, it is believed the child ingested pesticide, although inquiries are still at their initial stage.

CyBC’s Paphos correspondent said the mother was preparing to use the pesticide in the garden when the youngest child woke up and she went to the crib. The pesticide was in an open container on the table and the six year old is believed to have consumed it when the mother was caring for the younger sibling.

He started feeling dizzy, was taken to a private clinic, from there to Paphos Hospital and then to Makarios Hospital where his condition is described as critical, the correspondent added.