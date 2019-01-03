Menu
Six long weekends in 2019

January 3, 2019 at 3:51pm
There’s six long weekends to look forward to this year, starting with the Green Monday long weekend on March 9 to 11.

Then come two consecutive long weekends as both March 25  (Greek Independence Day) and April 1 (Eoka day) fall on a Monday.

Greek Orthodox Easter is on April 28, and Easter Monday is a holiday – some offices also close on the Tuesday after Easter.

Kataklysmos ( Holy Spirit) is on Monday June 17. The final long weekend of the year comes courtesy of Ochi Day on October 28 which is a Monday,

Other holidays are May 1 (Labour Day), which falls on a Wednesday, August 15 (Thursday) and October 1 (Cyprus Independence Day) which falls on a Tuesday.

Christmas 2019 falls on Wednesday and Boxing Day on Thursday.

