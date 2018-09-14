Showers with the possibility of storms predicted for Friday

Friday will start off fine but localised clouds in the north-west are expected to give way to showers and/or storms.

Temperatures will drop to 33 C inland, around 30 C on the coasts and 22 C in the mountains.

Over the weekend, the weather will be mainly fine in the inland and coasts.

In the mountains clouds will form after noon with the possibility of local rain or isolated storms.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels, which are average for this time of year.

They will start edging up on Monday, exceeding the average for this time of year.