Showers expected on X’mas Day, possible snowfall on Boxing Day

Saturday will be mainly fine but partly cloudy in the afternoon. In the evening temperatures are expected to fall as low as 1 C on the highest mountain peaks creating frost.
On Sunday and Monday the weather will be mainly fine with intervals of clouds or heavy clouds. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 19 C inland and on the coast and 10 C on the mountains.
Christmas day will star of fine with some scattered clouds but in the evening local showers and thunderstorms are expected.
On Wednesday the weather will be mostly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms. During the evening snow may fall on the highest mountain peaks. Temperatures will fall, mainly inland and on the mountains.