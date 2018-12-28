Menu
Shipwrecked man rescued from Cape Greco sea is a Syrian migrant – reports missing people

December 28, 2018 at 2:59pm

A man who was rescued from the sea near Cape Greco on Thursdsay by the crew of a U.S. ship is a Syrian migrant, philenews reported.

While in Larnaca General Hospital after the rescue, the man told police that he had been on a boat along with seven other people trying to reach Cyprus.

He said the boat sank due to the weather conditions and that he is the only survivor. He managed to save himself by holding on to a life jacket.

The Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) is currently searching an area between Lebanon and Cyprus, to find the alleged missing people.

On Thursday, 16:45 pm, JRCC received an emergency call by the Captain of the U.S. ship «SAFMARINE NIMBA», that a man, who was collected from the sea, near Cape Greco, on southeastern part of the island, had to be transferred to a hospital.

JRCC sent a helicopter with a nurse to collect the man who was then transferred to Larnaka General Hospital .

