Severe storms batter Nicosia and Limassol

Severe storms battered Nicosia overnight with heavy rain and hail which flooded streets and basements and trapped people in their cars.

Strong winds in Limassol uprooted trees and knocked down electricity poles.

The fire service said it is still responding to dozens of calls for help in Nicosia, particularly in the old town, Strovolos, Aglandjia, Latsia and Dali.

A spokesman said that the first calls came at 2.20 am and were continuing as people wake up to flooded houses. Ten fire service crews are dealing with the problems he said as he appealed for patience.

He said that most of the calls were to deal with flooded basements and to tow away cars. He said that people had been rescued from trapped cars.

Limassol was mainly affected by strong winds as well as rain, with the fire service responding to five calls to remove fallen trees from roads in town. Emergency services also had to clear a tree that had fallen on the Limassol-Nicosia highway.

The strong winds knocked down electricity poles, leading to power cuts in Germasoyia as well as in Moni, Monagrouli, Pareklissia, Ayios Tychonas, Kato Polemidhia, Ypsonas, Fasouri and Akrotiri. Electricity Authority crews are working to restore power.

In the Larnaca district, storms uprooted trees in Kophinou and Zygi areas.

A number of roads in Nicosia are closed and others are slippery, the police said. The following roads are closed because of flooding: Larnaca Avenue, Ammochostos road (near Sopaz) and Alexandropouleos road in Strovolos.

Roads are slippery because of mud and drivers are urged to be extra careful, a police spokesman said.

He added that the Palodia-Agros, Ayia-Paraskevi and the Lania-Trimiklini roads in the Limassol district are dangerous because of mudslides.