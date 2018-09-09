Seven fires in Paphos district, six contained

Fire fighters in the Paphos district tackled seven fires on Sunday, six of which have been contained while one is still raging in Pano Yialia, the Cyprus News Agency said.
It said a fire that broke out at Nata at 1 pm and at one point had approached the community, was contained by 4 pm, having burnt four hectares of wild vegetation and dry grass.
A fire broke out at Inia at 2 pm and was put out by 2 pm, while fire fighters are still battling a fire which broke out at Pano Yialia following lightning at around 4.15 pm. The fire is in difficult terrain and two water dropping aircraft are assisting fire fighters.
Smaller fires that have been contained broke out in Kathikas, Kritou Terra and Stroumbi.