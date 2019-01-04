Security Council to meet on January 30 for UNFICYP mandate renewal

The UN Security Council convenes on January 30 to adopt a resolution regarding the renewal of the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another six months.

According to the programme of the Presidency of the Security Council, currently chaired by the Dominican Republic, a meeting has been set for January 17 with the participation of troop contributing countries. UNSG’s Special Representative and chief of mission Elizabeth Spehar will brief the Security Council on January 22.

The UN Secretary-General’s report on UNFICYP is expected to be submitted to the Security Council before January 10. The Security Council will also discuss the report of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, regarding his good offices mission in Cyprus, presented on October 15, 2018.

On July 26, 2018, the Security Council adopted resolution 2430, asking the UN Secretary-General to report on the progress of confidence‑building measures, by January 10, 2019.

Dominican Republic Ambassador Jose Singer will chair the meeting. This is the first time the Dominican Republic is a member of the UN Security Council. Other non-permanent members include Germany, Belgium, Indonesia and South Africa.

The Republic of Cyprus remains divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island. Numerous UN-backed talks, aiming at reunifying the island under a federal roof, have failed to yield any results. The latest round of peace talks took place in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana but ended inconclusively.

The United Nations Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the Security Council. The latest renewal was in July 2018, with the unanimous approval of resolution 2430.

(Cyprus News Agency)