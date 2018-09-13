Second arrest for Paphos attempted murder

Police have made a second arrest in connection with the attempted murder of a tourist in Paphos early on Wednesday morning.
According to a police announcement, the second man is a 34 year old Paphos resident. The other suspect, aged 27, is also a Paphos resident.
Police said the 28 year old victim is believed to have been injured during a fight.
He was found unconscious around 1.30 am on Wednesday on Coral Bay road and taken to Paphos Hospital where because of the severity of his injuries he was transferred to Nicosia Hospital.
He remains in critical condition.
