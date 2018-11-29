Low pressure is beginning to affect Cyprus and Thursday will be partly cloudy, with isolated showers mainly in the west, north and in the mountains possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be 21 C inland, around 22 C on the coasts and 13 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, initially mainly in the west and later in the other areas.

On Friday the weather will be mainly cloudy, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop to a little below average for the time of year.

Saturday will start off cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, but will clear. On Sunday, there will be periods of increased cloud cover.

Temperatures over the weekend will edge up to close to average for the time of year.