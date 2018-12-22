Satellite casino launched at Larnaca airport (pics)

Integrated Casino Resorts Cyprus Ltd (“ICR Cyprus”) launched Cyprus Casinos Larnaca (“C2 Larnaca”) at Larnaca International Airport on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, it is the second ICR Cyprus licensed satellite casino in Cyprus after the successful launch of the first temporary casino – Cyprus Casinos Limassol (“C2 Limassol”) last June and the first satellite casino – Cyprus Casinos Nicosia (“C2 Nicosia”) earlier this month.

C2 Larnaca located in two different spaces in the Airport terminal, features 42 state-of-the-art slot machines in total. The first location in the departures area is accessible only to departing passengers, whilst the second in the arrivals area is accessible to the general public.

Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos (“C2”), said that, “keeping to our schedule, C2 Larnaca has become the newest member of the C2 portfolio. We believe that C2 Larnaca will offer tourists and locals travelling from and to Cyprus a unique entertainment experience.”

“We are pleased to welcome Larnaca’s satellite casino C2 Larnaca to the premises of Larnaca International Airport. We wish the consortium that manages it every success,” said the CEO of Hermes Airports, Eleni Kaloyirou.

As it is noted, C2 operates in accordance with the Cypriot law and relevant regulations, demonstrating Melco’s commitment to the highest standards of service, quality and responsible gaming. C2 Larnaca is open 24/7 serving passengers from all over the world. Visitors must be 21 years of age and above to enter and observe the responsible gaming policies of C2 as posted at all our locations and online.

Two more satellite casinos set to open in the Paphos and Ayia Napa during 2019 will be also known as Cyprus Casinos “C2”. Operations of C2 Limassol will cease when the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated casino resort is launched, while the four satellite casinos C2 will continue to operate.

CNA