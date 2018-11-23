Rottweiller owner’s manslaughter trial postponed

The trial into the death of a 46 year old Bulgarian woman who was killed by dogs in Geroskipou was postponed on Friday at the request of the prosecution.
Petrouna Milkova was mauled to death while walking in the fields in Geroskipou last February.
The 27 year old owner of the dogs has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and causing death by negligence. He has pleaded guilty to possessing dogs without a dog licence.
The trial was due to start today but was adjourned until February. The defendant remains free on bail.
Five post-mortems were needed before it was determined that the woman’s fatal injuries were a result of an attack by dogs.
The defendant owns rottweilers which police believe were responsible for the woman’s death.
