Roads claim 50 lives in 2018

There were 50 road fatalities in 2018 — three fewer than in 2017, of whom 19 were drivers, 11 bikers, nine pedestrians, five passengers in cars, three passengers on motorbikes, two moped drivers and one cyclist, Phileleftheros reported on Tuesday.

The main cause of road fatalities was reckless driving including excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol, not keeping to the left lane and careless right turns. Other factors was pedestrians not exercising care when crossing a road and driving under the influence of drugs.

Young people were particularly vulnerable with one in three of fatalities involving people aged between 18 and 35. The majority of the drivers of cars and motorbikes who were killed were not wearing a seat belt or helmet, the paper added.

The largest number of fatalities occurred on a Friday, followed by Saturday evenings and Sundays.

