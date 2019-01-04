Road update: slippery roads, mudslides and fog

Police are warning drivers that water has accumulated on the Limassol-Nicosia and Larnaca -Limassol highways, particularly near Pera Chorio Nisou and Latsia, rendering them slippery. Moreover, visibility is low because of the heavy rain.
In Paphos district, there have been mudslides and rock falls on the Galataria -Palea Pentalia road, towards the Panayia tou Sinti monastery.
The Kelokedara-Napa-Amargeti road is closed because of flooding of the Zyripilli river, while flooding of the Xeros river has closed the Napa-Episkopi road. Tselefos bridge remains closed.
Roads in the mountains are open but slippery because of rain, while there is fog in the Troodos area where visibility is low.
The Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria and the Kakopetria-Karvounas roads are particularly slippery because of the rain.
There is 15 cm of snow in Troodos square and 25 cm on Mount Olympus.
Drivers are urged to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles. Further information on the roads is available on the police’s app and website www.cypruspolicenews.com.