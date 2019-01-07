Road tax renewals start today

Road tax renewals started on Monday and vehicle owners have until Monday, March 3, to do so.

Road tax can be renewed done online on http://rtd.mcw.gov.cy, at commercial banks, at citizen’s services centres, district post offices and the headquarters and district offices of the Road Transport Department.

The last date for renewals is Monday, March 3, 2019. After that date there will be a surcharge and police will start booking drivers as from March 4.

Road tax can be renewed for three, six, nine or 12 months. Vehicles must have an MOT and insurance.

Those not planning on renewing their road tax should notify the department that they are immobilising their vehicle and submit the necessary form, alternatively they will owe the equivalent sum to the state.

In the event that a vehicle is scrapped, owners must apply to have its registration annulled by filling in the necessary form and submitting a certificate that it has been destroyed