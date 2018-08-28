Menu
Local

Road closures in Nicosia as teachers stage protest

August 28, 2018 at 5:21pm
By August 28, 2018 No Comments

Demosthenis Severis  and Presidential Palace avenues in Nicosia will be closed late on Tuesday afternoon as teachers stage their protest march against proposed staffing changes.

The section of Demosthenis Severis Avenue from the junction of Griva Dighenis as far as the junction with Evagorou Avenue and Michail Karaoli road next to the old GSP will be closed from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

The road outside the Presidential Palace from the roundabout with Kyriakos Matsis to Demosthenis Severis Avenue will closed from 6.30 pm until the conclusion of the protest.

The teachers will gather outside the Presidential Palace to reiterate their rejection of the proposed staffing changes.

Efforts by House Labour Committee MPs earlier on Tuesday to broker a compromise failed. MPs had suggested both sides agreeing to freeze any action and start talks. Unions agreed, but Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris said that teachers’ transfers have already been set in motion and to freeze them would create additional disruption in the schools.

Read more

Teachers to hold protest; vote on possible strike

 

You May Also Like

Local
August 28, 2018

Joint Cyprus-France search and rescue exercise

bouli
Local
August 28, 2018

Step forward for gender identity law

bouli
Local
August 28, 2018

Light shed on Curium’s ‘Building 4’

bouli