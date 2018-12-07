Menu
Revamped Eleftheria Square to be car free

December 7, 2018 at 8:05am
Nicosia’s Municipal Council voted by majority on Thursday evening to prohibit vehicles from Eleftheria Square once it re-opens.

Philenews said that the municipal council endorsed the proposal of the municipality’s Traffic Committee with a clear majority.

The decision follows a campaign by an initiative group, including an online campaign, urging the municipality to keep the square free of vehicles. Ambulances and fire trucks will be allowed in cases of emergency.

After protracted delays, the project is nearing completion.

City council to decide in December about cars in Eleftheria Square

