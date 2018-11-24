Remains of seven missing persons at Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital identified

It is our moral and human obligation to return the remains of the Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital missing persons to their families, so they can proceed with their burial and come to a closure, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou has said.

The Hospital was bombed by the Turkish forces in July 1974, during the Turkish invasion against Cyprus.

A total of 32 people were buried in the area and so far the remains of 17 victims have been found in two different locations. Eleven people were found in a mass burial site behind the morgue and six other persons were found in three different sites nearby.

Photiou on Saturday delivered a eulogy at the funeral of Pavlos Constantinou who was killed during the bombing.

He said that so far the remains of seven people were identified, six Greek Cypriot and one Turkish Cypriot and that their families were briefed in detail by the scientists on the findings. Three Turkish Cypriots as well as women patients and children were among the people who lost their lives at the Psychiatric Hospital .

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown. A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives.

The CMP is a tripartite intercommunal investigatory committee comprising a representative of the Greek Cypriot community, a representative of the Turkish Cypriot community, and a Third Member nominated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and appointed by the UN Secretary General.

(Cyprus News Agency)