Registration of motor vehicles increases 13.6% in January-November 2018

Τotal registrations of motor vehicles increased by 13.6% in January-November 2018 to 45,940 from 40,427 in the corresponding period of 2017, according to data released Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.
The registrations of passenger saloon cars increased by 13.1% to 37,840, from 33,449 in January-November 2017.
Used cars seems to pick up momentum, since out of a total of 45,940 vehicles, 29,405 were used and 16,535 were new, compared with 26,033 and 17,607 respectively in the same period of 2017.
(Cyprus News Agency)