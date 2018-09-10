Menu
Local

Referendum to rename Paphos’ Kennedy Square stalled

September 10, 2018 at 2:47pm

The issue of renaming Kennedy square in Paphos has been put on hold, Phileleftheros reports.

The decision to hold a referendum was taken by the Municipal Council in an attempt to symbolically express the rejuvenation of the city after the scandals of the past years.

In 2017, the Municipal Council unanimously approved a list of five names that were proposed by citizens and these were to be put to a referendum.

The suggested names were: Justice Square, Square of Light, Renaissance Square, Ktima Square and Paphian Aphrodite Square.

However, recently people linked to the municipality have expressed their concern as to whether changing the square’s name might disturb Paphos’  ties with other countries.

Therefore, the issue has been put indefinitely on hold.

 

 

 

 

