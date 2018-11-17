Reckless driver arrested after series of collisions in Paphos

A 28 year old man who collided with a car stopped at a red light before hitting a number of others as he attempted to make a getaway is under arrest.

The consecutive accidents occurred in Paphos on Friday evening. There were no injuries, but several cars sustained damage.

Police said that the 28 year old first hit a car that was waiting at a red light, made a u-turn and drove down the wrong side of the road, hitting two other cars coming in the opposite direction.

He then sped off, colliding with three other cars and continued on his way until he was located by police near Geroskipou and arrested for reckless driving and abandoning the scene of an accident. Police said he showed signs of inebriation.

A few hours later, Paphos police arrested a second driver who crashed into two cars while driving under the influence of alcohol.