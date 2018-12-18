Rainfall at 108% of average in period October 1 to December 18

Winter has got off to a good start, at least as far as rainfall is concerned, with total precipitation from October 1 to December 18 at 108% of the average for the period.

According to figures released by the met office total rainfall from the beginning of December is already at 96% of the average for the entire month, with more showers expected tonight and tomorrow.

In Nicosia, rain so far in December is at 127% of the average for the month, in Larnaca at 123% and in Paphos at 190%. However, Limassol at 81% and Polis at 84% are below average for the month.

In other areas the rainfall so far in December was: Pano Panagia 95%, Stavros tis Psokas 91%, Prodromos 134%, Platania 148%, Saittas 95%, Kellaki 108%, Kornos 89%, Lythodrontas 82%, Bridge of Panagia 119%, Athienou 140%, Xylotymbou 95% and Frenaros 76%,

Read more