Rain and thunderstorms; met office yellow alert in force until 11 pm

January 1, 2019 at 3:36am
It will be a rainy start to the New Year, with a yellow alert in force warning of heavy rain and local thunderstorms as a low pressure system affects the area.

The met office said that the total rain accumulation is likely to locally exceed 55 millimeters in 24 hours. The yellow alert is in force  until 11 pm on Tuesday.

Local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected at intervals on Tuesday, with snow or sleet in the mountains. Rain may be heavy in places, the met office said. Temperatures will be 14 C inland and on the coast and 6 C in the mountains.

Tuesday night will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and/or thunderstorms and snow or sleet in the mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms and snow or sleet in the mountains. Rain may be heavy  in places.

Temperatures will edge down on Wednesday, but rise on Thursday to average for the time of year.

 

