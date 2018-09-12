Update: 5.5 magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck 170 northwest of Polis Chrysochous at 9.21 am on Wednesday and was felt throughout Cyprus, the Cyprus Geology Survey Department said,

There were no reports of injuries or damage, Civil Defence said.

The quake was at 10 km depth, 170 km northwest of Polis, in the bay of Antalya and was felt throughout Cyprus, particularly in high buildings.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. The Nicosia Fire Department said it had not received any calls for assistance while civil defence said there was no reason for concern.

The Seismological Centre of the department is monitoring the situation. For interactive maps and other information visit http://www.moa.gov.cy/gsd και http://81.4.135.34:8080

(Photo shows the epicentre of the quake)



