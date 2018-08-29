Menu
Prowler arrested after biting policeman

August 29, 2018 at 4:59pm
A 26 year old who bit a policeman on the hand was arrested in Paphos and then charged with resisting arrest and carrying an offensive weapon.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night when police received a call about a man moving suspiciously near parked cars near the courts in the centre of Paphos.

A police patrol who went to the area saw the man, who is known to the police for  burglaries and theft. They called him to approach, but he started shouting and attacking the police officers, biting one of them in the hand.

He was immobilised, arrested and searched. Police found a knife in his possession.

He was taken to Paphos police station and charged for resisting arrest and carrying an offensive weapon.

 

